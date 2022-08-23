It was a party this past Friday at Fat Joe’s birthday celebration! Remi Ma, Busta Rhymes and Ashanti were only some of the close friends who surrounded the rap star on his big day at the Brooklyn Chophouse. The room was filled with good food, laughs and of course style. Here is what the stars wore to celebrate a legend:

Fat Joe showed up hand in hand with his beautiful wife Lorena in a $932 Valentino Shirt with coordinated shorts that are currently out of stock!

Get the look: $932 Valentino Floral Pattern Camp Collar Shirt

Mary J Blige was also present for her longtime friend’s birthday bash, and she gave a surprise performance while wearing a full Emilio Pucci outfit. Both her $700 Marno-print one piece and $975 cotton shorts are available at Farfetch!

Get the look: $700 Emilio Pucci Marmo-print swimsuit

Get the look: $975 Emilio Pucci Marmo-print cotton shorts

Also in attendance was Ashanti who looked fly as can be in a $2,550 Fannie Schiavoni Metal Mesh Dress and Jessica Rich Luxe Sandal in silver.

Get the look: $2,550 Fannie Schiavoni Metal Mesh Dress and $275 Jessica Rich Luxe Sandal

When it comes to mens style, the fellas showed out as well! Jim Jones rocked a Casablanca bucket hat for $365 with a matching $775 Casablanca long sleeve cuban collar shirt. He certainly got the vacation vibes fashion memo from Fat Joe!

Get the look: $365 Casablanca Printed Denim Bucket Hat

Get the look: $775 Casablanca Casa Cafe Landscape-print Silk Shirt

In a $2,495 Dolce and Gabbana shirt, Busta Rhymes took to the microphone to entertain guests with a good laugh!

Let’s all wish Fat Joe a very happy 52nd birthday!

What say you?

Images: Shareif (@shareifz)