Late last week, the Queen B posted a reel to her Instagram page where she struck several poses in a little black dress like none ever you’ve seen before. The cut out, strappy, dominatrix-like velvet mini dress and stockings were by Nensi Dojaka, a fresh face in the design world with renewed take on all wardrobe classics.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

We originally saw this LBD walk Nensi Dojaka’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway during Paris fashion week, which was only her second runway collection since becoming the 2021 winner of the LVMH prize for young designers! Along with the award came not just notoriety but the opportunity of a lifetime: a yearlong mentorship with the luxury leading corporation. In 2021, Nensi Dojaka also won the BFC Foundation Award at the British Fashion Awards.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Prior to accolades, this London-based, Albania-born designer was already a celebrity favorite having been worn by Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Lori Harvey – the list goes on! Nensi Dojaka graduated with both a bachelors and masters degree from Central Saint Martins. After showing her graduate collection, she launched her label in 2017 and secured a collaboration with SSENSE for a capsule collection, then the rest was history. Known and loved for her lingerie aesthetics that take us back to the 90s, it’s no wonder the brand has taken off the way it has.

What say you?



Images: IG/Reproduction