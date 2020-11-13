Fashion Moments From the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Meredith Marks in Christian Cowan, Mary Cosby in Valentino, Lisa Barlow in Mugler, and More!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City kicked off over at Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 11th! The latest set of housewives includes Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Mary Cosby. The first episode ultimately introduced the women, their storylines, and…their fashion tastes. The fashion and styles of these housewives is pretty bomb as we noticed these ladies rocking pieces by Christian Cowan, Versace, Mugler, and more!
Let’s explore some fashion moments from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:
Lisa Barlow was spotted rocking Gucci crystal-trim jersey v-neck dress.
Mary Cosby wore Valentino SS19 while attending Merediths Marks’s birthday celebration.
Jen Shah wore Christian Cowan pink bow dress at Meredith Mark’s birthday celebration.
Lisa Barlow wore Mugler SS20 rainbow dégradé jersey top while promoting The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Jen Shah was spotted in Versace during filming for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Meredith Marks wore Christian Cowan SS20 for her birthday celebration.
Will you be tuning into the season ahead?