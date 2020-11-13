Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Abigail from New York, Destiny from Virginia or Jeralyn from Texas

Each week we choose to highlight the personal style and flair of Fashion Bomb Daily Readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote for who you think she be Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders:

Opening the week we have Abigail from New York. Abigail writes, “My fashion style is a work of art inspired by various visual art style and decade trends. I call myself self a “Walking Work of Art” my body’s the canvas and my clothes is the paint.”

Next is Destiny, a blogger, vlogger and boutique owner from Virginia. She writes, “If I had to describe my style I’d say I like forecasting and studying trends until I come up with ways to add my personality and a creative spin to it.“

Closing the week is Jeralyn from Texas. She says, “I would describe my style as classic with a splash of trend. I usually focus on classic pieces and add pieces that are on trend to spice things up. I LOVE a good fur, coats, blazers and a nice pump. Overall I dress how I feel and go with what makes me feel good. Confidence is key.

Each of these Bombshell’s have different styles but there can only be one winner. Vote below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.