Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shawnee from Florida

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Shawnee, a fashion and lifestyle blogger from Florida, check her out below.

Her style is dressy casual with a bit of sexy appeal. With simple silhouettes, a soft color pallet and a good sandal, this bombshell exudes, “keep it cute”. Shawnee describes her style as “chic & minimal”.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

