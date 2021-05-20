Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mauritza from Atlanta

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Mauritza from Atlanta, check her out below.

She writes and says, “I can describe my style as eclectic, but it also goes without saying I believe that my style is aimed to build reality to my tagline, which is TIMELESS, IMPRESSIVE, EDGY and VERSATILE!“

She continued by saying, “When I say eclectic, I see myself as someone who is not constrained by the walls of fashion; I wear everything that works for me, which is very important especially if you are on a style journey!“

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

