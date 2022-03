Today, our Fashion Bombshell of the day is Messina. She describes her style as “classic and modern chic”, check her out below.

She says, “I love to mix modern pieces. I’m a firm believer in not spending a lot to look like a million bucks.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

