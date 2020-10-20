Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lyndsay from Texas

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Lyndsay from Texas. Lyndsay was nominated by her “sister in love”, check her out below.

This is my sister in love and she 7 months in remission from breast cancer! She is based out of Texas and NYC! Lyndsay is a newscaster and wife! Lyndsay belongs to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. My sister is really special and she deserves the world…She just launched @sur_thriver a movement for women that supports, and educates, and celebrates us and how important our health is and how we are responsible for it. She is the epitome of grace and class, that’s her style!!

Just lovely don’t you think?

For you chance to be featured send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.