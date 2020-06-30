Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Javada from Alabama

Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to Javada from Alabama, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Javada from Mobile, Alabama! My style is limitless! I love to dress it up and down. I like to have fun with fashion and mix it up a bit.“

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

