Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Javada from Alabama

Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to Javada from Alabama, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Javada from Mobile, Alabama! My style is limitless! I love to dress it up and down. I like to have fun with fashion and mix it up a bit.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like