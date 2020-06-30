Top Fashion Influencers to Follow for Summer 2020 Inspiration

This is sponsored post and does not necessarily reflect the views of Fashion Bomb Daily.

With summer in full swing, we are looking for some inspiration to revive us from our pandemic blues and get us motivated to put on our best summer attire. Top fashion influencers have been leading the way with their fresh summer styles and creative take on ideal looks while lounging around at home.

We created a list of the top fashion influencers who you should be following this summer for some great summer style inspiration. Below, we are including our top 10 most stylish women this summer:

Sincerely Jules – Sincerely Jules is the quintessential California girl whose style has now become synonyms with effortless Cali chic. She leads the way in summer’s most coveted pieces with essential items such as linen dresses, flat stylish sandals, and aviator glasses. Natasha Oakley – Tash Oakley is known for her now iconic bikinis, and it is no wonder that she has made our top influencer list for summer styles of 2020. She is known for her monochromatic style that is always effortless, practical, and timeless. Her love of bikinis and loungewear makes it seem easy to look extra trendy even while staying at home. NeginMirsalehi- Negin is known for her jet-setting styles, and she always manages to make a pair of sweats look extra chic while on plane or at home. Her summer 2020 feed is filled with practical but fun styles. She also creates great posts and tips for summer hair and makeup which have always proven useful when trying to complete our season appropriate looks. MVB – Marie is a Top NYC influencer originally from Germany. Her timeless style is especially fitting for summer of 2020 – it consists mostly of monochromatic dresses, shorts, and shirts. She has managed to stay extra chic even while quarantining with her fiancé outside of NYC. Marie has served looks of Prada loungewear and Chanel flats, making staying at home style look unusually flattering. Devin Brugman – Devin is known as the other half of the account “Bikini a Day” with our other top influencer Tash Oakley. She is also known for her love of bikinis and one-piece bathing suits, so it only seemed appropriate to include her in our top list. Although she likes to keep her style a bit more casual than Tash, Devin makes loungewear look extra fashionable by adding patterns like leopard prints into the mix. Aimee Song – Aimee is another California girl that is known for her summer styles. She is also the designer behind her namesake label for Revolve and is known for her casual summer attire, including over the top large straw hats. Saasha Burns – Saasha is an Australian influencer whose feed is almost exclusively dedicated to summer styles and interior décor. She focuses on simple and modern aesthetic, clean lines, and monochromatic designs. LSD- Lauren is a co-founder of Moda Operandi, so she can certainly do no wrong when it comes to staple summer attire. Lauren is known for her love of raffia bags and extra chic summer table settings. She is also the owner of a super rare raffia Hermes bag, one of the most coveted summer fashion pieces. Aerin Lauder – Aerin is the granddaughter of Estee Lauder, the founder of Estee Lauder cosmetics, and she is known for her summer Hampton timeless styles. As she quarantines in Hamptons for the summer of 2020, she continues serving the most inspirational effortless looks, including maxi dresses, flat chic sandals, and woven straw bags. Shea Marie – is a Cali girl who likes to incorporate edgy pieces into her summer staple wardrobe. She is known for her fun, glamorous, and girly take on summer styles and makes are our list due to her always fresh perspective on seasons top fashions.

Hope you agree with our top fashion influencers list and inspire yourself to stay extra chic this summer. We hope that pandemic does not deter you from enjoying warm summer days while serving most coveted looks even while at home or the local pool.