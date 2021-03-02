Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Arraya from Florida

Hey there Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Arraya from Florida, check her out below.

If glamour, street wear and avant garde birth a child, this is what it would look like. From killer casual looks to one of a kind silhouettes, this Bombshell oozes innovation.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.