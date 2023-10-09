From Allen Iverson to Shai Gilgeous Alexander, ballers have been fly. This rich cultural fact is the centerpiece of ‘FLY: THE BIG BOOK OF BASKETBALL FASHION’, the New York Times bestseller by Pulitzer prize winner Mitchell S. Jackson, our Fashion Bomber of the Week.

Jackson’s latest is a visual commentary on the relationship between high fashion and hoops. A cultural collab he explores by celebrating the iconic style of NBA athletes. Some pages heighten nostalgia with Dennis Rodman’s epochal expression of sexuality á la fashion and Walt Frazier’s signature fedora, but recent fashion moments also color its pages: shirtless Dwyane Wade at the 2022 Met Gala, using fashion as protest á la Lebron James’ ‘I CAN’T BREATH’ tee.

Style is not only something Jackson explores for societal research but something he’s known for himself. His polished approach to pattern mixing and streetwear has secured him a spot as one of the most stylish people in publishing. During the promo stages of ‘FLY’, Jackson’s style soared with a unique range. From cool cargos and textured clogs to groovy knit trousers and graphic tees, see how he stayed fly while on tour.

44th and 3rd Bookstore, Atlanta

Wearing Saint Laurent shirt, Acne Studio pants, Gucci shoes, bag and frames.



Wild Detectives Bookstore, Dallas

Wearing Dries Van Noten shirt and pants, Bottega Venetta shoes, Gucci bag and Thierry Lasry frames.

Loyalty Bookstore, D.C

Wearing John Elliot shirt, Marni pants, Rick Owens shoes, Issey Miyake Bao Bao bag and

Thierry Lasry frames.

Kindred Stories Bookstore

Wearing Vetements shirt, Dries Van Noten pants, Balenciaga shoes and bag, Thierry Lasry frames.

Reparations Club Bookstore, L.A

Wearing Dries Van Noten t-shirt, Wales Bonner pants, Bottega Veneta shoes and Balenciaga bag.



Good Morning America 3

Wearing Rick Owens shirt, Reese Cooper pants, Prada shoes, Thierry Lasry frames and David Yurman jewelry.



Schomburg Center, New York

Wearing Acne Studios jacket, Maison Margiela shirt, Ami Paris pants, Golden Goose shoes and Thierry Lasry frames.

Photo: John Richard



Powell’s Bookstore, Portland