Fashion Bomb Wedding: Gwen Stefani Ties The Knot with Blake Shelton During Private Ceremony in Oklahoma Wearing Custom Vera Wang

Who doesn’t love weddings? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said “I do” on Saturday as the two wed during a private ceremony in Oklahoma. For the momentous occasion, Gwen Stefani wore two dresses by Vera Wang, one for the ceremony and one for their reception.

After six years of being in a loving relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot with a ceremony that included all the country elements the two are quite familiar with. As the bride, Gwen Stefani wore custom Vera Wang, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. In fact, she actually wore two dresses by the designer. For her ceremony, she appeared in a strapless Italian silk dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and poofy high-lowe tulle in traditional white. She later switched to a mini version of her dress for her reception which also appeared in a strapless and tulle skirt design but with silk, crystal and sequin embellishments dripping down the skirt. She paired her mini dress with a pair of vintage LeSilla Swarovski crystal-adorned white heeled cowboy boots.

Many details from Gwen Stefani’s wedding looks served as special tributes to Blake Shelton and her children. In fact, her custom floor-length veil featured Shelton and her sons’ names embroidered into it. Also, her mini reception dress featured handsewn love birds to represent the couple themselves along with three baby love birds to symbolize Stefani’s children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Blake Shelton stayed true to his country boy roots, opting for a classic pair of blue jeans for the wedding ceremony.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photos: Jeremy Bustos