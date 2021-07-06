Rihanna Steps Out in NYC for Dinner Wearing Lingerie and Pearls Look Including Vaquera Black Lace Teddy and Manolo Blahnik Black Slingback Pumps
Rihanna was spotted heading to dinner in NYC in such a look that only Rihanna could pull off. She opted for a black lingerie look and traditional pearls as she stepped out for a dinner date.
Rihanna wore $650 Vaquera Oversized Lace Teddy. From the brand’s Spring 2020 collection, the teddy garment appears in black floral jacquard satin with black lace inserts and paneling. The hem also features the black lace in a ruffled design. As for the teddy’s closure, it can be seen open and hanging, adding a jaw-dropping element to the piece. The back of the teddy dips to form a completely see-through sheer dotted lace component, truly baring it all for the wearer.
Rihanna completes the look with a stack of pearl necklaces and a $14,800 Briony Raymond Jumbo Zodiac Pisces Medallion. She also accessorizes with vintage 1997 Gucci by Tom Ford black velvet monogram shoulder bag (available for purchase on 1st Dibs for $1,333) and $825 Manolo Blahnik “Carolyne” pumps (grab a similar pair at Neiman Marcus for $695).
Photos: Backgrid