They say, “If you can’t take the heat, get out the kitchen” and Fall will bring the heat and more with the fiery all red trend that will prove to be a hot commodity this season.

From Lori Harvey making a debut in an all red Ferragamo ensemble at the brands Milan show, to Usher representing for the stylish men everywhere in an all red Marni suit, it’s evident to see that the powerful, passionate and rebellious hue will undoubtedly paint the town red like cinnamon.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Sitting front row next to Tracee Ellis Ross with her poker face on, Harvey looked on trend with a red turtleneck top that she layered with a red suede trench jacket. Not to mention her red pants that went below her ankles for an 80’s feel and complimented her red patent leather pumps.

Bringing contrast to her look with a pure white Ferragamo handbag, Lori’s outfit felt elevated and luxurious with a touch of beauty and glamour.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Also sitting front row, this time at Paris Fashion Week next to Erykah Badu and rapper Quavo, was singer Usher who announced over the weekend that he will be performing during the 2024 Super Bowl Half time performance.

Photo Credit: @Usher

Opting to make a bold statement and rubbing shoulders with the infamous Anna Wintour, Usher wore a red polka-dot Marni suit that was adorned with embellished pins and accessorized with red leather gloves.

His colorful diamond necklaces and rings added more creative depth, and his black alien inspire shades added modernity.

Also taking part in the red trend was business mogul Kylie Jenner who could have been easily been mistaken for her older sister Kim Kardashian in an all red Acne Studio dress at Paris Fashion week on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Getty

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and youngest self-made billionaire sister served body in her long sleeve Acne Studio maxi dress that she paired with a red leather mini bag and silver and black oversized shades.

Perhaps it was the bangs that gave off the Kim mystique or the outlined gloss lips, one thing for sure is that Kris Jenner has dominant genes.

Photo Credit: @Getty

As you can see, red will be the color of the season this fall, and with the holiday season just 3 months away, it’ll be great to get a head start with incorporating the bright hue into your wardrobe.