Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week: Riley From New York

Hey Bombshells and Bombers !

Get to know our Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week, five-year-old Riley (@rileyb.n) from New York. Riley style can be described as fashionable with a splash of spunk!

She most definitely knows how to incorporate fun in her style and isn’t scared to mix and match different patterns and color schemes.

Take a look:

From fringe, to plaid, and fanny packs: details are so important, and Riley gives us a few 70’s inspired looks with a modern day twist.

We love Riley’s style ! To see some more looks from her check out her Instagram @Rileyb.n .

Want your tot featured here? DM @ FashionBombKids for a potential feature!