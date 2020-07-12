Store Your Winter Furs for the Summer for a Steal at Konstantine Furs in New York City

Furs are a luxurious way to stay warm during the winter!

But in the warm summer months, you have to take care of your coats so that they’ll look fabulous once the temperature drops again. Not storing your investment coats can result in dry rot, shedding, and a lackluster look once winter rolls around anew.

There are many places to store, clean, and condition your furs in New York City: but they can be costly! When I was researching fur storage in NYC, I was quoted as much as $180 per coat. Konstantine Furs is the place to store your coats for less.

Visit them at 210 W 29th St New York, NY 10001. Email KonstantineFurs@Gmail.com or call +1 (212) 967-8563 to make an appointment! See more here:

And once Fall/Winter comes, Konstantine has amazing furs, beloved by Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and yours truly.

They specialize in making custom pieces to your specifications, using quality materials. You’ll definitely have a unique look that you won’t see repeated everywhere on the ‘Gram!

Read more about them in our post here and follow them on Instagram @KonstatineFurs for more info.

