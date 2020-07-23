Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers Profiled in Daily Mail: 10 Summer Must Haves!

Today , the Daily Mail profiles Fashion Bomb Daily founder Claire Sulmers about her 10 summer must haves!

On her list? Kaftans from @fashionbombdailyshop designers @shopsaisankoh and @kaftansbyela , sunglasses from @styleeyesoptical , #facemasks (check out all the designers in our #facemaskarticle ), @rayarjeans , Bombshell lashes, hats and fedoras from #fashionbombdailyshop designers @frances.grey @highendjunkie and @allurenovembre and more!

Click here to read more!

To have #clairesulmers rep your brand, email book@clairesulmers.com!

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

