Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Vondraa from Wisconsin

Today our fashion bombshell is Vondra from Wisconsin. Her Instagram name is @50shadesof_fly, which is very fitting for this young entrepreneur. Check her out below.

Her style is very relaxed and chill while still being very glamorous and girly. Her wardrobe is the perfect mixture of everyday wear and designer accessories such as Gucci stockings, Dior saddle bags and designer sneakers.

photo by: Steve White

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

