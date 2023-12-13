Shoes can complete any outfit. A quick change of shoes can make any look go from casual to glam in an instant! Whether you are a sneakerhead or a high heel fanatic, it is undeniable the way a new pair of shoes can make you feel. From high-end styles to hidden gems, here is our rundown of the best Shoe Designers of 2023:

Jennifer Le

IamJenniferLe has been a go-to for many over the years. With unique and fun designs using a mix of quality materials such as leather, fur, crystals and pearls, IamJenniferLe does it all. Celebrities love her designs with the likes of Mary J Blige, Lil’Kim, Ashanti and Nicki Minaj all rocking various styles on the stage or in every day life.

With humble beginnings back in 2014, IamJenniferLe has grown exponentially both online and into a physical storefront in Toronto. Not to mention, a FABY’s winner for the past 3 years but will she make it a fourth?

Voyetté Lee

It all started with the SLAY sandal back in 2019 and now luxury shoe brand Voyetté is going from strength to strength. A first time nominee at the FABY’s, Voyetté designs are sexy, sophisticated and oh-so-glam!

From tassel adorned boots to trendy denim to delicate crystal covered styles, it is safe to say there is a design for everyone. With prices starting at $265, you can shop our favourites on FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Amina Muaddi

A firm favourite of Beyoncé, Rihanna and countless others, no top shoe designer list would be complete without Amina Muaddi. Launching the brand just 5 years ago, the signature pyramid heel is now iconic as well as the star-like crystal embellishment on the must-have Begum style.

2023 was huge for the brand. With multiple designs gracing the stage of the history-making Renaissance World Tour for the Queen Bee, the brand also won the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

MSCHF

Big.Red.Boot. Need we say more?

In the summer of 2023, everybody’s Instagram feeds were filled with cool influencers rocking the oversized cartoon boot. Created by MSCHF, reminiscent of Astroboy and loved by many across the globe, the instantly recognisable style was trending for weeks. The boots were such a hit that MSCHF also teamed up with another 2023 It brand, Crocs, to fashion the Big Yellow Boot – a mashup between both brand’s quintessential designs.

Other notable designs are the Wavy Baby sneakers (before it was banned by Vans) and the Help I Broke My Foot, a boot inspired by a walking cast for your feet!

Jessica Rich

Best known for creating the essential Fantasy stiletto – a clear PVC pump to wear with any (and all) outfits – Jessica Rich can count celebrities such as Chloe Bailey, Normani, Saweetie, JLo and many more as admirers.

After it first launched in 2017, the brand quickly expanded and introduced boots, satin platforms, mesh sandals and chained T-strap designs. In 2023, Jessica Rich teamed up with stylist Zerina Akers for a summer perfect capsule collection, and was also celebrated on the cover of Harper’s Baazar.

IceQueen Design

Coming in from Europe is IceQueen Design. Most loved for their fur covered glamorous boots, this brand certainly lives up to its namesake ‘IceQueen’. But don’t let the name fool you, summer-vibrant sandals, party ready sparkling heels and comfy casual slides are also a big part of this brand’s DNA.