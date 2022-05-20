Every year, Multichoice holds the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a ceremony designed to acknowledge and celebrate knockout accomplishments in the African television and film industry based on votes. Often dubbed as Africa’s Oscar’s, guests come black-tie ready however, seeing as this event is held in Lagos, Nigeria, it is never a dull fashion moment. Here to bring the runway to the awards show was iconic stylist Swanky Jerry who you may know from Netflix’s Young, Famous and African. These are all the looks styled by the creative force for the 8th edition of the AMVCAs:

Idia Aisien in Anjy Luminee Couture

Photo: Simon Emmanuel utu

Actress and entrepreneur Idia Aisien wore an eggplant colored brocade gown with mirrored paillettes and removable bowtie-like shawl by Nigerian designer Anjy Luminee Couture. Her makeup was done by The Beel Kiss Beauty with hair by Adefunkeee.

Timini Egbuson in Sevon Dejana

Photo: Bolarinwa Y.O

Actor Timini Egbuson was styled in a majestic Sevon Dejana suit only he could pull off. The ensemble was accessorized with Anna Karin Karlsson shades and Balmain shoes! Sevon Dejana is an avant garde couture designer from Nigeria.

Daniel Etim Effiong in Deji & Kola

Photo: Bolarinwa Y.O

For actor and film director Daniel Etim Effiong’s outfit, Swanky went with a unique Deji & Kola jacquard suit that was giving African royalty. The bespoke label is based out of Nigeria.

Alexx Ekubo in Deji & Kola

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Alexx Ekubo looked classic in a black and white tuxedo with bowtie by Deji & Kola.

Main Image: Bolarinwa Y.O + Simon Emmanuel utu