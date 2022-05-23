We all know how important self-care and self-love are – these days now more than ever. On top of all that’s been going on in the world over the last couple of years, we still have busy lives where we juggle motherhood, work, and private lives – it can get overwhelming. And while there are plenty of self-care tricks for women that you may be aware of, there are things you may not have tried or ways to take your current routine to the next level. Let’s look at some self-care tips you may not know of and can add to your self-love toolbox.

Super Powered Sleep

The importance of getting at least eight hours of sleep a night has been ingrained in our minds since we were young – hey, they don’t call it “beauty rest” for no reason! But, try as we might, we still struggle to catch those elusive z’s. Take your sleep routine up a notch by investing in products that will make sure you fall into deep, restful, restorative sleep. Sleep supplements are a great place to start, as well as a white noise machine. Additionally, it would be best to curate your nighttime routine conducive to sound sleep – calming aromatherapy, and herbal teas are great ways to set the stage for deep sleep. Oh, and don’t forget about the power of investing in some seriously luxurious sheets!

Talk It Out

While we all have friends and family members that we turn to in times of joy or crisis, they’re not always the most unbiased people we can talk to. The reality is that even the most emotionally healthy individuals can benefit from talk therapy. You may think everything in your life is going great – and it could be! But, it’s always beneficial to hash out what’s going on with a certified therapist that can help you stay as mentally and emotionally healthy as possible. Investing in therapy is one of the ultimate forms of self-care.

Let’s Get Physical, Physical

We know that staying physically active is paramount to our physical and emotional wellbeing – but that’s not the kind of physicality we’re talking about here. Having a healthy intimate relationship with your significant other or yourself is an incredible act of self-love. Romantic acts release potent chemicals in our brains that help us feel fantastic. Even if you’re happily single, there are techniques that will boost your mood and your overall health.

Be a Globetrotter

Jetsetter, globetrotter, however, you want to slice it – become it. If you’ve been dreaming of setting off to some exotic location or even just a weekend road trip – stop dreaming and make it a reality! Getting out of town and going on vacation has been proven beneficial to our health. Not only is vacationing healthy, but it also gives us time to unplug from our day-to-day commitments and reconnect with ourselves – and love ourselves.

A Little Retail Therapy

Many minimalists will tell you this is not the way; maybe you’re an accountant too – but if you can keep things within reason, there is nothing wrong with a little bit of retail therapy. Biting the bullet and splurging on things we’ve been coveting for a while feels fantastic. Even just strolling through an outdoor mall, window shopping until something catches our eye is beneficial to your mental health. Of course, you want to resist the urge to impulse buy things that could end up with you feeling buyer’s remorse – but if you see something while shopping in an iconic shopping distrcit that you genuinely love, treat yourself! You deserve it.

Laugh And Cry

Laughter is the best medicine – how many times have we heard that? A million – because it’s true! Do you know what else excellent therapy is? Crying! When times get overwhelming, and you need to have a good cry, permit yourself to let it all out! Scream into a pillow if you need to! Laughing and crying and significant expressions of self-love.

While making others happy and living with a generous spirit are essential in this life, treating yourself with the same amount of TLC and generosity. So, add the tips mentioned earlier to your arsenal of self-love acts and start feeling better today!