Eve announced to the world that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting! The rapper and actress revealed her growing baby bump in an Instagram post wearing an all-black look.
In her Instagram announcement post, Eve wore a black outfit which included a sheer button shirt, sleeveless crop top, and bottoms. She accessorized the look with a $325 Eugenia Kim “Sabrina” cap (sold out) which featured a stylish chain detail.
Congratulations to Eve and Maximillion Cooper! They are expecting their bundle of joy to arrive in February of 2022.