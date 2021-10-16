On Friday night, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share what we thought would be one new look. She actually graced our feeds with three never-before-seen looks and we’ve got deets on all of them.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out for the night wearing stylish looks, per usual. Beyoncé wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana belted one-shoulder cutout dress and matching face mask in the brand’s blue and white Majolica tile-print design, styled by KJ Moody. For accessories, she stayed true to her aesthetic rocking sunglasses with her look. In one frame, she wore the $557 Dolce and Gabbana Christmas pearl-embellished cat-eye pair. In another flick, she wore white cat-eye sunnies. Additionally, she rocked a pair of gold diamond-shape earrings by Lorraine Schwartz along with white strappy sandals. Rounding off the look, the singer carried a Dolce and Gabbana papal tiara jewel-encrusted white and gold handbag.

Jay-Z was outfitted in a black suit jacket and trousers by Tom Ford, paired with a Saint Laurent longline coat. Styled by June Ambrose, he also wore oxfords to accompany the look.

Beyoncé also delivered some classy bathroom flicks wearing the $1,990 Saint Laurent feather-trimmed stretch-knit playsuit. She paired the romper with $595 House of Emmanuele Dynasty Serpentine crystal drop earrings, a belt, and Christian Louboutin black pumps. This look was styled by Marni Senofonte.

The Saint Laurent feather-trim ribbed knit romper has become somewhat of celebrity favorite as Jayda Cheaves, Hailey Bieber, and Lala have been spotted in the piece.

Beyoncé shared a look from her trip to Venice where she posed in a vintage Jean Paul Gaulter mesh verbiage-embroidered turtleneck top (similar pictured below) paired with Alice and Olivia black leather bell pants and a Saint Laurent black blazer. She completed the look with a pair of black heeled sandals, sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. This look was also styled by KJ Moody.

Get into more photos from the Queen Bey below:

Which look by Bey is your fave?