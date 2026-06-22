Cardi B Wore $1,790 Balenciaga Tulip Bermuda Shorts While Eating Soul Food at Gersh Park

Cardi B kept it casual and cool while enjoying soul food at Gersh Park in Brooklyn.

The rapper was spotted at the outdoor event wearing the Balenciaga Tulip Bermuda shorts, retailing for $1,790. The denim style features a wide, flared silhouette with a raw hem finish — a standout piece from the house’s recent collection.

She paired the statement shorts with a white crop top and black platform heels, completing the look with her signature long dark hair and bold glam.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: 🎥 @babyboy_fb