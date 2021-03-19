Erica Mena Chills at Home in a Ribbed Knit Vest and Short Set From Fashion Nova

TV personality Erica Mena was spotted chilling at home in a comfy-looking knit Fashion Nova set which featured a ribbed knit button-up vest and high waisted shorts.

Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 It Had To Be You Sweater Vest Short Set in mocha. She kept the look simple with a messy bun and minimal makeup.

The It Had To Be You Sweater Vest Short Set includes a ribbed knit button front vest and ribbed knit high waisted shorts. The vest also includes front pockets and comes slightly oversized for a cozy fit.

You can dress the It Had To Be You Sweater Vest Short Set up or down! Wear it around the house as loungewear like Erica Mena or dress it up with a white button shirt, heels and your favorite handbag.

You can grab the set for 30% off now during Fashion Nova’s Stimulus Sale. Shop it here!