Fashion Nova and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Women on Top’ Program Is Donating $1 Million to Women-Owned Businesses + Highlights Emerging Designers Like Maxie J, Alani Taylor, Tizita Balemlay and Tia Adeola

For the month of March aka Women’s History Month, Fashion Nova has teamed up with rapper and Fashion Nova ambassador Megan Thee Stallion for a program called “Women On Top”. Backed by a belief in the power of women, the program is dedicated to donating $1 million in donations, grants and scholarships to women business owners, students and other inspiring female figures.

Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova’s Women On Top initiative has already donated to organizations such as Bread of Life Inc., the Breonna Taylor Foundation, Greater Los Angeles Girl Scouts, and NACC Disaster Services to name a few.

Aside from donations, Fashion Nova is also taking this time to highlight emerging women designers including Maxie J, Alani Taylor, Tizita Balemlay and Tia Adeola. Let’s learn a little about each designer:

Maxie J of Ellaè Lisquè

Maxie J is the founder and designer of Ellaè Lisquè. Beginning her career as a stylist, Maxie J went from styling your favorite celebrities to dressing them in her chic, luxe designs. Celebs like Blac Chyna, Summer Walker and Saweetie have worn pieces from Ellaè Lisquè.

Tizita Balemlay of PLUGGEDNYC

Streetwear meets chic wear with Tizita Balemlay‘s PLUGGEDNYC brand. Known for its edgy chic designs, PLUGGEDNYC has graced figures like the Clermont Twins and Dream Doll. With much success with her own brand, Balemlay decided to spread her winnings with other aspiring designers with her own manufacturing factory known as Plugged Studio, which offers to help designers in creating pieces and launching their brands.

Timeekah Murphy of Alani Taylor

You may remember Timeekah Murphy and her brand Alani Taylor from our Shea Moisture x Fashion Bomb Daily Bomb Designer contest. She is continuing to take the industry by storm with her sophisticated high fashion designs. Her most recent work includes a dress for DaBaby’s daughter for the 2021 Grammys and a tailored suit for producer London on Da Track.

Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola is slowly becoming a household name with her self-named brand you may remember as Slashed By Tia. As a college student, she launched her brand which soon became a hit amongst big names such as Gigi Hadid and SZA. Adeola is best known for her sheer, ruffled designs which captures notions of femininity and the Renaissance era.

Each designer highlighted above was also presented with $25,000 to go towards expanding their businesses.

You can discover more and even nominate a woman and her brand for a chance to receive a donation at FashionNova.com/Cares.