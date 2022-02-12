Draya Michele attended Kanye West ‘s “Jeen-Yuh’s” Netflix documentary viewing in Hollywood with boyfriend @tytaylor wearing a $98 L’Academie the Mai crop top, Peter Petrov leather skirt, and $1,430 Amina Muaddi Olivia boots in Tanzanite.
Her tank is made of faux patent leather.
Her glossy skirt has an exaggerated belt detail.
Her Olivia glass heel boots by Amina Muaddi are rendered in supple leather featuring an over-the-knee design, clear PVC trumpet heel, pointed toe, tonal stitching, side zip fastening, gathered effect, and a logo on the insole.
Her top and skirt are sold out, but you can get her boots at TheWebster.com.
Hot! Or Hmm..?
📸 Backgrid