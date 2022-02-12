Mary J Blige celebrated the release of her new album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ with a star studded party, wearing a $1,795 Dolce & Gabbana blue cut out tulle dress.
This minidress from Dolce & Gabbana is a Y2K-inspired design perfect for your next party. Made from layers of ruched tulle, it has cutouts at the waist and the halterneck top that fastens via self-fastening ties.
Guests included Nas, Ellamai, Bruno Mars x Aanderson Paak, Taraji P Henson, Joseph Sikora, and more.
