Mary J Blige celebrated the release of her new album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ with a star studded party, wearing a $1,795 Dolce & Gabbana blue cut out tulle dress.

This minidress from Dolce & Gabbana is a Y2K-inspired design perfect for your next party. Made from layers of ruched tulle, it has cutouts at the waist and the halterneck top that fastens via self-fastening ties.

Guests included NasEllamaiBruno Mars x Aanderson PaakTaraji P HensonJoseph Sikora, and more.

Hot! What say you?

Get her dress at MyTheresa.com.

📸 @erocksonline