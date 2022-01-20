Draya Michele was spotted enjoying herself on vacation in Turks and Caicos where she posed by a stellar view in a bomb dress from Fashion Nova.
Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Gypsy Love Maxi Dress in olive/combo. The dress is quite the vacation show-stopper, appearing with a halterneck top complimented by a cutout detail and high slits. While Draya wore the olive/combo color, it also comes in mauve/combo.
Draya went with an icy anklet and stud earrings as her accessories, giving all the glory to this stunning maxi dress.
Would you rock this on vacation? Shop it here.