Yahné Coleman was spied out in Beverly Hills where the actress-model stunned in a bomb look. She was outfitted in a brown velvet jumpsuit from Fashion Nova, let’s get into her look:

Yahné Coleman wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Sweet Dreams Velvet Jumpsuit in mocha. To go along with the jumpsuit, she went with a beige puffer jacket and black PVC strap heels. Completing the look, she wore her hair in highlighted waves.

The Sweet Dreams Velvet Jumpsuit presents itself with long sleeves, functioning front buttons, and a collar in a smooth-to-touch velvet material. Offering immense stretch, it also hugs the body to show off your physique. Wrapping up its details, the jumpsuit comes in mauve in addition to its mocha color option.

What say you? Snag the jumpsuit here.