Last week we saw a number of celebrities show love to their preferred designers in Milan and as Men’s Fashion Week rolls on, Paris is the next hot spot for star style sightings. This week, model, actress and swim designer Draya Michele was seen in leaving the Amiri fashion show looking pretty in pink.
Draya wore a $948 Raf Simons denim oversized logo patch gilet with matching wide-leg jeans in a dusty pink color to the presentation. The evidently menswear inspired look carried a sexy feminine flare – she looked sublime!
Get the look: $948 Raf Simons Denim Oversized Logo Patch Gilet
$401 Raf Simons Wide-Leg Jeans
Main Image: Nesko Kevin