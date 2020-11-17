Doja Cat and Saweetie Spotted Celebrating in Looks From the Doja Cat x Pretty Little Thing Collection at BOA Steakhouse in Hollywood
Yesterday, UK retailer Pretty Little Thing announced its collaborative collection with “Say So” artist Doja Cat. To commemorate the collection, a celebratory event was held at BOA Steakhouse in Hollywood where Doja was congratulated by familiar faces like Saweetie and French Montana.
Doja Cat and Saweetie even posed for a quick flick together rocking pieces from the Doja Cat x Pretty Little Thing collection. Saweetie wore the $25 Green Abstract Water Colour Print Sheer Mesh Binding Long Sleeve Crop Top and $30 matching leggings. Doja Cat wore the $30 Multi Mesh Abstract Print Ruched Cut Out Top paired with $55 Camel Croc Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants.
You can shop the rest of Doja Cat x Pretty Little Thing collection here.
