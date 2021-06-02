Diddy Hosts Memorial Day Cookout in Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Look and Fendi Yellow Espadrilles Celebrating Latest Ciroc ‘Summer Citrus’ Flavor and Oscar for ‘Two Distant Strangers’: Celebrity Guests Including Issa Rae, Janelle Monae, Tracee Ellis Ross + More

For Memorial Day, Diddy held a cookout to celebrate Black excellence with close celebrity friends like Tracee Ellis Ross and Janelle Monae. He introduced his well-known guests to his latest “Summer Citrus” flavor of Ciroc and celebrated his recent Oscar for the film Two Distant Strangers which he executively produced.

For the event, Diddy wore a look by Homme Plissé Issey Miyake including a $463 collarless button shirt and tapered trousers (sold out). As the evening went on, he switched to a pair of plissé shorts also by Homme Plissé Issey Miyake. He complete the look with a pair of sunglasses, an icy necklace and $530 Fendi yellow fabric and suede espadrilles. His look was styled by Jun Choi and Lade Aiyeku.

As mentioned, Diddy’s bash was attended by celebrity friends including Janelle Monae, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae to name a few! They all seemed to enjoy the festivities and good vibes.

Janelle Monae wore a Gigi C “Eddie” bandeau bikini ($120 top and $128 bottom) while she posed with Diddy.

Tracee Ellis Ross donned a casual all-black look as she laughed with Diddy.

Lena Waithe wore a multicolor ensemble with Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question” sneakers as she caught up with Diddy.

Issa Rae, who co-hosted the function, struck a pose with Diddy in a denim shirt tunic, shorts and sandals.

Diddy, French Montana, Two Distant Strangers director Travon Free and Terrence J grabbed a quick flick together. French Montana wore a $385 Casablanca white logo hoodie and white jeans with Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail sneakers. Travon wore a Gucci “Blind for Love” hoodie (sold out) paired with black pants and Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 “Freeze Out” sneakers. Terrence J opted for all-black with a denim jacket and Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” sneakers.

What say you?

Photos: @roodmypoulard