Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wada Switch White and Black Prada Looks in Latest Video
To kick off Pride Month, Gabrielle Union and her daughter Zaya Wade dropped a cute, stylish video where the two switched their white and black Prada looks.
In the video, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade wore Prada’s $1,300 short terry cloth robe, $835 Black Re-Nylon Gabardine shorts (sold out), $1,450 Printed cotton twill jumpsuit, $6,300 eyelet lace poplin dress, and Re-nylon top (not available for US customers, but sold in Europe for €420). For accessories, they opted for the brand’s $2,850 Galleria Saffiano leather medium bags in black and blue (blue is sold out) along with $975 white brushed leather loafers and $875 black brushed leather mules. Their looks were styled by Thomas Christos.
How cute!