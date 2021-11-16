De’arra Taylor shared a new look where the YouTube star went with a monochromatic approach for her latest ensemble. Her look included an uber-stylish lime green fur-trimmed faux leather trench coat from Fashion Nova.

De’arra Taylor wore Fashion Nova’s $84.99 As Seen On Screen Coat in lime green. The coat serves as the ultimate statement piece, appearing in a lime green faux leather with a belt and faux fur on the cuffs and collar. The trench coat also features a satin lining and button details in the front.

Styled by Naya Ashley, the trench coat was paired with a vintage Dior handbag, Paris Texas knee-high boots, and Dries Van Noten x Linda Farrow sunglasses.

What say you? Shop the trench coat here.