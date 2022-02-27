Da Brat and new bride, Jessica Dupart celebrated their matrimony on 2/22/2022.

The wedding guests was at approximately 100 guests; such as Porsha Williams, Lisa Raye, Kandi Burrus and many more familiar faces!

The wedding was located at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia and was an outside ceremony. The two wore a custom designed gown by Ese Azenabor.

Image credits: Stanlo Photography

Da Brats astonishing gown was a ball gown, with many jewels near the mid section, following a ruffle train.

The bride, Jessica Dupart had a raw silk, hand cut out, beautiful gown with plenty of crystals all around the dress and going down near the train of the gown. On the left side, their was a slit starting from the hip down, with leaf details wrapped on one shoulder.

Image credits: Stanlo Photography

The wedding looks was styled by Selina Howard. Make up was by both @makeupbyjess & Taye Hyder.

Image credits: Stanlo Photography

How are we loving these beautiful gowns from the newly weds?

Image credits: Stanlo Photography