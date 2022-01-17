Cyn Santana was spotted on vacation, soaking up the sun and getting ready for some water activity in a stylish swim look. She rocked a white cutout mesh one-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova, discover how to get her look:
Cyn Santana wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Island Hideout Cutout Mesh One Piece Swimsuit in white. The swimsuit presents itself as a one-piece with a stylish mesh cutout detail and single shoulder design. Unfortunately, the white color option worn by Cyn is sold out, but it is still available in nude.
Cyn paired the swimsuit with a white mini sarong, black studded sunglasses, and a headscarf.
Thoughts?