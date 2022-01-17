Commenters on Fashion Bomb Daily have been speculating for weeks if Rihanna is with child. On a recent post, reader @BreyRenayy said, “If she’s pregnant, I’m here for it.” @Ms.Breonna added, “She’s definitely pregnant. That’s when I start wearing all my dude’s clothes, his fit me better.”
While we don’t know the status of Rihanna’s womb, we do know that she stepped out in snowy NYC wearing ASAP Rocky’s Dries Van Noten jacket and $3,900 Louis Vuitton Sneaker boots.
Her jacket is sold out, but you can find her kicks at LouisVuitton.com.
Thoughts on her look ?