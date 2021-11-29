Coi Leray was spotted lounging at home wearing an olive green ribbed long sleeve romper from Fashion Nova. Discover how to secure her look:
Coi Leray wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Daisy Snatched Romper in olive green. Part of Fashion Nova’s Snatched Collection, the romper hugs the body with its stretchy compression ribbed knit, complete with long sleeves for some warmth. It also features a plunging scoop neckline for an added level of sexiness.
Coi Leray accessorized the romper with icy jewelry pieces like anklets, rings, and a stack of necklaces. She also sported a pair of fuzzy orange slip-on shoes.
What say you? Shop the romper here for only $24.99 during Fashion Nova’s sitewide sale.