Megan Thee Stallion took to the ‘gram to share her latest look where she stunned in a Fashion Nova nude mesh legging set. Let’s get into her look:

Megan Thee Stallion wore the $59.99 Cruise Control Mesh Legging Set in taupe from Fashion Nova. The mesh set includes a sleeveless mesh top with extended wraparound trims and ruched high-waisted stirrup leggings. Since the set is mesh, it is see-through and does not come with a lining.

Megan styled the set with a pair of nude heeled sandals and jewelry pieces such as a watch, rings, and bracelets. She also went with a wispy bang hairstyle.

Thoughts? Shop the set here for just $17.98 during Fashion Nova’s sitewide sale.