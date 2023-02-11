Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Yesterday Morning, I was blessed to attend my first Dining with the Divas charity luncheon at the legendary Apollo Theater!

Carolyn “Cookie” Minick-Mason, Bevy Smith, and Lady Marilyn Crawford

The Dining with the Divas Luncheon raises funds for School Day Live, a signature Apollo program that offers live performances for K-12 students and detailed resources for both teaching and learning about those performances. For many young people, this is their first experience with live, professional performances. The program extends the “Apollo Experience” to school-aged children – connecting new generations of theatergoers, bringing topics and traditionally unheard voices to the forefront, and inviting them not only as audience members but also active participants. Due to the Apollo’s generous donors, all presentations are offered at no cost to the schools or participants and have been reimagined to present a hybrid of virtual and in-person productions.

With giving back to their communities on their agenda, the ladies of the luncheon came to slay! Take a look:

Bombshell Tyler slayed in an Silvia Tcherassi Inu Brushstroke Tunic. Fabulous!

Executive Producer of the Apollo, Kamilah Forbes, was sharp in an Enagacio suit.

The leading ladies for the Apollo and event host were fabulous! From left: Joan Haffenreffer, Apollo Theater President and CEO Jonelle Procope, Sheinelle Jones, Carolyn “Cookie” Minick-Mason, Terri Borden, and Executive Producer of the Apollo, Kamilah Forbes.

Model Veronica Webb posed with designer Sergio Hudson in a suit of his design.

As for me:

I debuted Hanifa’s Claire Maxi Dress, because it has a great name!

I posed with Dee Poku, who gave a speech about investing in black businesses.

I also said hey to friends, like my Harvard homegirl Azhar Richmond.

It was a beautiful and stylish event for a great cause!

To learn more about Apollo’s yearlong programming, and to donate, visit ApolloTheater.org/Divas.

Images: Salvatore DeMaio