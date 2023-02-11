When it comes to glamor, you are going to get it from Christian Siriano. As one of the first designers to jet back to his signature lush post-lockdown, his Black Tie beauty and general over-the-top drama continue within his latest collection.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Siriano references the collection as a sexier take on ‘Aubrey Hepburn’s rose garden.’ There were pink, purple, and white roses lining the runway and filling the air with their lovely scent as the show notes featured the iconic actress’ image.

On the runway, models like Ya Jagne, Jocelyn Corona, and Coco Rocha dawned designs that also spoke to the garden theme. As oversize floral decals continue to trend upward, Siriano grabs hold of the latest fashion and delicately sprinkles it throughout his collection. The blooming decal adorns dress hems, tailored sleeves, gloves, and midriff cut-outs. Black and white take hold of this collection, outfitted in several red carpet-worthy offerings, but golden yellows and magenta tones create the right pop for a fall/winter collection.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Among those seated in front was Hollywood’s writer of the moment, Quinta Brunson, who wore a black outfit with a plunging pointed neckline. Julia Stiles sat beside her in a pink gown with long sleeves while the iconic Lindsay Lohan ––who was supporting her model siblings Dakota and Ali–– sat in a brown satin ensemble.

Photo: Leandro Justen

Photo: Leandro Justen

Our CEO Claire Sulmers also attended the event in a full black ensemble and fur boa.