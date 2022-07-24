Happy Sunday!

Friday Night, I was blessed to be an honoree at the Vision Community Foundation’s Avant Garde themed Gala! The Vision Community Foundation is a religious organization geared towards the LGBTQIA+ community in Atlanta and beyond. They offer resources and education, with the goal of empowering marginalized communities to live healthy and productive lives.

I received an award for being an architect of Fashion and an Influential Serial Entrepreneur of Excellence! As I said in my speech, acknowledging someone’s hard work is validation–it gives them the confidence to create the life GOD intended for them. I was beyond honored!

The theme was Avant Garde, which in my opinion meant you could have fun with your ensemble! For the occasion, I wore a dress by South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee. Fun fact, Swanky Jerry from Young, Famous, and African helped to make this happen, connecting me to several South African designers, including Gert! He’s the bomb. I completed my look with Voyette Lee heels and sparkly earrings.

Before receiving my award, I said hey to my fellow awardees and attendees, including Marlo Hampton, Catherine Brewton, Bevy Smith, Mona Scott Young, and more!

Learn more and donate to Vision Community Foundation here. Special thanks to Sammi Haynes and I Elevate TV!

Smootches!

Images: Christian Google

