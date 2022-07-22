Fashion is forever but style is eternal. An ancient proverb you’ve probably heard on and off Tumblr. Yet as reduFashion is forever, but style is eternal. An ancient proverb you’ve probably heard on and off Tumblr. Yet as redundant as it sounds, it is undoubtedly true. Style is what separates the tastemakers from the fashion followers and makes the industry we love go ’round. Take designer Rolland Ryan for instance, a Louisiana-born, L.A-based designer with adoration for sick sunglasses and short shorts.

Ryan’s appreciation for mixing streetwear with posh tailoring, fun prints, and undeniable allure, make his style an instant follow and definite qualifier for Bomber of the Week. He had the hoochie daddy short game on lock before it hit the digital streets and continues to evolve his refined yet edgy style, but we’ll let his ‘fits do all the talking. Scroll through some of his best looks (which were very hard to choose by the way) and let us know what you think of his bomb style.

