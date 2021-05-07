Claire’s Life: Jeremy Haynes 35th Birthday with Toya, Reginae, Kandi, and More!
Fashion Bomb Daily 2020 Stylist of the Year celebrated his 35th birthday in Atlanta with a James Bond themed shindig, held at Cynthia Bailey’s Event Space:
Attendees like Kandi, Quad, Toya, Reginae, and Zonnique blessed the scene in metallic gowns and cocktail dresses.
Take a look:
Toya Johnson was a vision in a high slit golden dress.
Zonnique opted for a gold mini dress and YSL sandals.
I grabbed a pic with Kandi and Quad, who both rocked gold.
I also said hey to Reginae Carter, who rocked a strapless dress with a 16 Arlington bag.
Dayybella was beautiful in black.
Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez opted for a metallic mini dress.
Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Sybille Guichard popped by in a Balmain dress and shoes of her design.
And as for me, I wore a Crystal dress and matching headband by Nigerian Designer Tope FNR, and Jennifer Le pumps.
It was a fun night!
Stay tuned for more Claire’s Life: Atlanta Edition.
What do you think?
Images: Sterling Pics/Google Is Human