Hot! Or Hmm?

With these metallic gold platforms, you’ll be gone with the wind fabulous! Grab your crew and head to a nice brunch or girls night out in these new Christian Louboutin’s blocked heel platform sandals called, “Amali Alta.”

Whether paired with a maxi dress, cargo pants or a body-con, the French designer who’s best known for his high-end shoes with their brilliant red soles, created a must have for your summer shoe collection.

Retail at $1,195, the new Amali Alta platform sandal is designed with a square open toe and dainty ankle strap for extra support. If you are someone who doesn’t like the spotlight and prefers minimalism , this platform sandal also comes in black.

At first sight would you splurge?