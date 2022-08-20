If red velvet cake were an outfit, it’d be a LaQuan Smith! Let’s be real, LaQuan’s tiger print catsuit is just that and celebrities all want a slice right now. Insta girl Lori Harvey was the most recent star to get her hands on the alluring number, courtesy of her stylist Elly Karamoh, while striking a series of poses for a reel gone viral! Her choice to go braless for look truly did the design full justice.

Image: IG/Reproduction

Mel B also appeared on a newly released episode of The Masked Singer Australia wearing LaQuan’s famous red velvet tiger striped catsuit and we have to admit, we love this for Scary Spice! Her stylist Karissa Lee Dunn chose to do without the optional wrap skirt for this one.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Laverne Cox went a similar route for NYC Pride, opting out of the skirt piece and slipping into a bodysuit underneath. She accessorized with mesh gloves, a waist belt and black leather booties.

Photo: Getty Images

But, it was Leigh-Anne Pinnock during her 30th birthday last October, who debuted the outfit and had us all in a frenzy ever since! Styled by Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland, she was a complete knockout for her milestone celebration. Not to mention her exquisite hairstyle done by Aaron Carlo! But this all begs one question: who wore it best?

Photo: Samuel Follett

What do you think, bombshells?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction + Getty Images + Samuel Follett