Cardi B stepped in to host this year’s American Music Awards, where the fashionista commanded the award show in captivating couture looks. Let’s get into her bomb ensembles from the night:

Cardi B graced the red carpet wearing a custom Schiaparelli look including a black crepe jersey column dress, black tulle veil, gold face mask with Swarovski piercings, chandelier earrings, and black gloves with pierced gold nails.

Cardi B wore an Alexandre Vauthier Couture look including a black velvet high-neck gown and feather train headpiece.

Cardi B wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier neon green look, inspired by a Fall/Winter 2019 Couture look by the brand.

Cardi B wore a Miss Sohee Fall/Winter 2021 Couture Swarovski-crystal embellished look after winning Favorite Hip-Hop Song at the 2021 AMAs.

Cardi B wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2012 corset paired with a custom Sarah Sokol fan-like headpiece and custom Laurel Dewitt jet black crystal neckpiece.

Cardi B wore a Jean-Louis Sabaji Fall/Winter 2021 Couture embellished feather look.

Cardi B wore a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2021 Couture denim zipped jacket with gold and rhinestone embroidery paired with leather trousers.

Cardi B wore a custom Mélique Street outfit while hosting the 2021 AMAs.

Her looks were styled by Kollin Carter.

Which outfit was your fave?

Photos: Getty