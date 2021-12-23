For his 30th birthday, Offset had a “Sneaker Ball” at Sneakertopia in Los Angeles, California where fresh kicks served as the dress code for this star-studded bash. Cardi B was spotted on the scene at the sneaker-themed birthday celebration, wearing a look that complimented the party’s style rules but in the ultimate Cardi manner.

Cardi B rocked a top that included a Rey Ortiz bra and Frisk Me Good by Cierra Boyd corset, with both pieces made from a Balenciaga sneaker. Coming together, they formed a deconstructed Balenciaga sneaker corset top with the shoe laces hanging for added flare. She paired the top with black leggings and green point-toe heeled sandals. Finishing the look, she wore a stack of chain necklaces and bracelets along with large silver hoop earrings.

Her look was styled by Kollin Carter.

Offset wore a blue Louis Vuitton monogram denim jacket with a white hoodie and jeans. He rounded the look off with Nike Mag “Back to the Future” shoes, which are selling for over $20,000 on StockX.

Thoughts on Cardi’s look?

